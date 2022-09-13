AEW Dark Results (09/13) - Matt Hardy Vs. Angelico, Danhausen Vs. Peter Avalon

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "AEW: Dark" on September 13, 2022!

Matt Hardy will be in action as he faces off against Angelico. The pair have an interesting history with one another, as Angelico was a former member of the Hardy Family Office along with Private Party, The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny and Jora Johl. Hardy eventually sold 51% of his stake to Andrade El Idolo before the two formed the Andrade-Hardy Family Office. Andrade and the rest of the members eventually kicked Hardy out of the group, leading to him becoming the new head of the family

Three members of The Wingmen will be in action as part of their efforts to pick up wins in order to gain the attention of management and get more television time. Leader Ryan Nemeth will team up with the big man of the group, Cezar Bononi to take on the teacher and student team of Matt Sydal and Dante Martin respectively. Sydal and Martin are coming off a win over Zack Clayton and Serpentico on last night's "Dark: Elevation". "Pretty" Peter Avalon will also be taking on fan-favorite Danhausen, who has aligned himself with Best Friends and Orange Cassidy over recent weeks.

In the women's division, Penelope Ford will take on Alice Crowley. Ford most recently loss to AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite" in an eliminator match for a title shot. Emi Sakura will also team up Diamante to take on new allies Skye Blue and Queen Aminata.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Penelope Ford heads to the ring, with Alice Crowley already waiting inside.