Darby Allin and Brody King are positioned as rising stars right now in AEW, and the issues between the two are just getting started.

During an autograph singing at Seattle’s Southcenter Mall in Allin’s hometown, a video posted to Twitter shows a violent ordeal taking place. King appears out of nowhere and attacks Allin, knocking him to the floor before choking him out. King then powerbombs him into a merch table. He walks away as Allin is checked up on, but the former TNT Champion eventually gets up and continues on with the signing as planned.

The incident follows the battle royal match from “Royal Rampage” on July 1 that granted the winner a title shot at the current AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley. King would win after putting Allin to sleep and dropping him on the outside.

Following his title loss this past Wednesday on “Dynamite”, a video posted to AEW’s Twitter page shows Malakai Black coming down to the ring to congratulate his fellow House of Black member for a solid performance after the show went off the air. Allin, along with Sting, then appeared at the top of the ramp. The two faced off until, eventually, Allin offered King his hand in respect. King refused to shake it and also walked away from the leader of The House of Black.

Allin and King have faced off with one another on the indies in promotions such as AAW Pro. It will be interesting to see what the future holds in the feud bubbling up between the two and what will happen on and off screen next.

Here's the aftermath. Darby is still A-Okay! pic.twitter.com/RbpGlOEAho — Jerico Valmonte 🔜 ECCC 2022 (@jericollage70) July 9, 2022

