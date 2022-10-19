MJF Reveals When He Will Challenge For AEW World Title

After weeks of wondering when MJF would be cashing in his chip for a shot at the AEW World Championship, the wrestling world now has an answer.

Following the title match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page on Tuesday night's episode of "Dynamite", MJF headed to the ring to confront Moxley and manager William Regal.

"You want to talk about me cutting corners?" MJF asked them. "You want to talk about me being a man? These people know I'm a man. Here's what's going to go down. I'm going to cash that chip in at Full Gear and when I do, I don't want you at 50 percent. I don't want you after a match. I want you 110 percent. I don't want any excuses."

MJF won the chip in the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view last month.

Moxley became the first three-time AEW World Champion after defeating fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson in the final of the tournament to crown a new title holder on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The tournament was held after the former champion, CM Punk, was forced to relinquish the belt.

AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view is set to be held on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As of writing, no other matches have been announced.

This will be the second time MJF will challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship on pay-per-view. Moxley defeated him to retain his championship at All Out in September 2020.