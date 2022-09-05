AEW Announces Date And Location For Next Pay-Per-View

During tonight's All Out pay-per-view, AEW announced its next pay-per-view is Full Gear and it's the promotion's last pay-per-view of 2022.

Full Gear is set for Saturday, November 19, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. "AEW Rampage" is also taking place live at the same venue, the day before on Friday, November 18. Tickets are set to go on sale for both events on September 23.

Last year's Full Gear pay-per-view drew an estimated 145,000 buys and the final number of tickets that were distributed from the Target Center in Minneapolis was 10,442. The main event at the time was "Hangman" Adam Page defeating Kenny Omega to become the new AEW World Champion. Almost a year later, at tonight's All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.

In the past, AEW has been to Newark twice. The first time was last year on September 15 for "Dynamite," which was the AEW in-ring debut of Adam Cole. The second time was on January 5 for AEW's first episode of "Dynamite" to air on TBS. In the main event of the debut episode of "Dynamite" on TBS, Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions. The current champions now are Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. Strickland and Lee retained the titles against The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) at the All Out pay-per-view.

