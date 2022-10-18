Hangman Page Taken From Ring On Stretcher After Abrupt End To AEW Dynamite Main Event

In a tragic turn of events, "Hangman" Adam Page was stretchered out of the arena midway through his AEW World Title match against Jon Moxley on this week's "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With nearly ten minutes of TV time left, Moxley struck Page with a lariat clothesline that led to Page landing face-first on the mat. The referee immediately checked on Page after his awkward landing and threw up an 'X' sign to summon AEW doctor Michael Sampson. The match was stopped and the win was awarded to Moxley.

The images of Page being stretchered out of the ring were not shown on TV, as the cameras focused on Moxley and the broadcast team of Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. Taz was visibly shaken from the incident and brought up his own history of suffering injuries during matches.

After a word from the announce team, the cameras cut to a brief promo from Moxley, who sent out his best wishes to Page before calling out MJF. The show went off the air with MJF challenging Moxley to an AEW World Title bout at Full Gear.

While there was initially some speculation from fans on the legitimacy of Page's injury, Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting that Page is "legitimately injured" and that "match stoppage wasn't planned" by AEW.

Furthermore, several fans who attended Tuesday's show at Heritage Bank Arena have shared videos of Moxley praying for Page's health as his opponent was being stretchered out of the ring.

In an update from PWInsider at 10:30 PM ET, Page left the venue in Cincinnati "to get examined at a local hospital." One source told the publication that Page "may have suffered a concussion" but there's no confirmation on the same.