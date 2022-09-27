MJF Makes It Clear How He Will Decide Where To Sign In 2024

If you've been following MJF for a hot minute, you would know the "Salt of the Earth" and the "Mensch of the Censch" is looking forward to what he's calling the "Bidding War of 2024", when his contract expires and he expects to be in high demand.

"I'm going to wait till January 1, 2024, because I'm an intelligent businessman," MJF said in an interview with Barstool Sports' "KFC Radio," "And I do foresee myself winning that AEW World title, and what happens if my contract goes up and I have that championship? If I'm Tony Khan, I'm probably going to have to pay this guy a lot of money."

Other information that will no doubt come as no surprise: There's one main thing MJF is looking for from his next deal.

"I concern myself where the money's at," MJF said. "I'll go to a new company with a new founder that no one's ever heard of if they're willing to pay me the most amount of money"

I have no allegiances," he continued." I'm going to make the most money. [If it's a dollar more from WWE], buh-bye. Or from Impact, or from literally a start-up company that hasn't existed yet. I am going where the money is."

MJF also left open the idea that he could, potentially, leave wrestling entirely, even for a place like Barstool Sports. Of course, they may or may not be in his price range.

"We're in seven figures territory," MJF said. "And by the way, I'm already doing pretty damn well. So we're in more than just $1 million. I'm not a f***ing dweeb. We're talking real money. Do I think you guys can afford that? I don't know."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit KFC Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription