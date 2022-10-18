MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE

MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024.

During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name "the first person you'd want to work with if you went to WWE?"

In response, MJF simply wrote "Owens."

The fans in the thread seemed to love the idea of an MJF vs. Kevin Owens match at some point down the road, with many hyping the potential promo battles between the two articulate wrestlers.

Another fan questioned the legitimacy of WWE's reported interest in signing MJF, asking the AEW star if he mentions the "bidding war of 2024" just to garner a reaction from the crowd.

"Very much so legit. Contracts up Jan 1 2024," MJF tweeted.

When asked to name the "most overrated wrestler of all time," MJF expressed his disdain for cage matches.

"My friend introduced me to cage match and I didn't know who the number 1 person was that was ranked. So whoever that person is.

With MJF teasing a possible cash-in at the end of this week's Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page AEW World Title match, he was asked to reveal his first objective if he's crowned the next AEW World Champion.

"Have sex with my fiancé with the belt on," MJF responded.

AEW has advertised a promo segment with MJF for this week's Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Cincinnati, Ohio. Besides the aforementioned Moxley vs. Page match, other matches confirmed include Interim Women's World Champ Toni Storm defending against Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho defending his ROH World Title against Dalton Castle, and Death Triangle defending their Trios Titles against Best Friends & Orange Cassidy.