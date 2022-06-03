MJF’s pipebomb on this week’s “Dynamite” seemed to confirm reports that several ex-WWE talents in AEW are getting paid “four or five times more” than him. While he expressed other grievances against AEW President Tony Khan, the crux of the promo was him feeling underpaid in AEW.

“I am a generational talent and you people consistently take me for granted, but it’s not just you… It’s the big man in the back too,” MJF said. “Here’s something you guys can’t take for granted. Here’s something he doesn’t want you to know. Do you guys know, who the second biggest minute-for-minute draw is in this entire company? Nope! You wish… IT’S ME! It’s me! And if you don’t believe me, do me a favor – ask Stat Boy Tony in the back and see, what he’s got to say… But whatever you do, don’t ask him to reach into his pockets and pay the man who’s been busting his ass for him since day one! No, no, no, no, no, no! Make sure he hoards all that money… Make sure he hoards all that money, so he can give it to all the new ex-WWE guys he keeps bringing in.”

On Thursday night, Chris Jericho seemingly called out MJF for complaining about his AEW salary, while imploring the young wrestler to “go elsewhere” if he doesn’t feel adequately compensated. Jericho also insinuated that the grass isn’t always greener and that MJF would be “begging to come back” to AEW if he were to take his talents to WWE.

For the record @AEW is the best sports entertainment company I’ve ever worked for & @TonyKhan is the best boss I’ve done business with. If certain talents feel they’re under compensated, maybe ur not as good as u think u are. Go elsewhere PLEASE. You’ll be begging to come back! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 3, 2022

As reported earlier, a lot of AEW talents backstage believe MJF’s promo on Wednesday’s “Dynamite” was part of an elaborate storyline, which was put together following MJF’s meeting with Khan earlier this week. If the Khan – MJF dispute is indeed a work, AEW took it up a notch Thursday by removing all traces of MJF from their website and merchandise store.

Jericho’s tweet on MJF could very well be a part of the storyline as well.

