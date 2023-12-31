Tony Khan Confirms Expiration Of Andrade El Idolo's AEW Deal, Talks Recent Departures

Andrade El Idolo was the subject of speculation heading into his AEW Worlds End match with Miro on Saturday. The former WWE NXT Champion was said to be leaving the company, with his contract set to expire at the beginning of 2024 and now AEW CEO Tony Khan has confirmed that Andrade is not likely to re-sign with the company.

"Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year," Khan said during Saturday's media scrum. Khan was very happy with Andrade's performance, not only in his finally match with Miro but also in the AEW Continental Classic, where Andrade competed in the Blue League, nearly missing the block finals by a matter of points. "I talked about this great run Collision [has] been on and Andrade's a part of that."

Khan had hoped to reach an agreement with Andrade and says that he'd put the wrestler in a top position, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement. Khan even suggested setting up Andrade with his former home promotion CMLL. However, Khan feels that AEW and Miro gave Andrade a proper send-off.

"If this is going to be the way he leaves AEW, talk about leaving on a high note," Khan said. Khan was also complimentary of AEW producer QT Marshall, saying that Marshall would be welcome back at any time. He also praised former Vice President Live Events/Touring Rafael Morffi and former head of merchandise Dana Massie, who are also set to leave the company.

Andrade was unsuccessful against Miro, through no fault of his own though, as he was distracted by his manager and Miro's wife CJ Perry, who initially enlisted Andrade as her client, but betrayed him in the waning moments of Saturday's match in Long Island.