AEW World's End 2023 Live Coverage 12/30: Samoa Joe Challenges MJF, Copeland Faces Cage

The inaugural edition of AEW World's End is set to kick off tonight on PPV, broadcast live from the Nassau Veteran's Memorial Arena at 8pm ET, with a "Zero Hour" preshow starting at 7pm ET.

The show will be headlined by Samoa Joe challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship, having the advantage of walking in after working with The Devil to attack the champion from behind on "AEW: Dynamite" earlier this week. Elsewhere, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's issues are set to boil over in a No Disqualification match, and the Continental Classic will draw to a close as Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston collide to become the first-ever Triple Crown Champion.

Here is the full card for tonight's show:

- Zero Hour: 20-man battle royale (winner gets a TNT Championship shot)

- Zero Hour: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

- Zero Hour: HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta (FTW Championship Match)

- Ricky Starks, Big Billy, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Le Sex Gods, Sting, & Darby Allin

- Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe, & Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King, Jay Lethal, Jay White, & RUSH

- Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon (TBS Championship Match)

- Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes

- Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

- Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho (AEW Women's World Championship Match)

- Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley (Continental Classic Final for the Triple Crown Championship)

- Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland (No Disqualification Match for the TNT Championship)

- MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe (AEW World Championship Match)

