WWE Releases NXT Star And Former 15-Time 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

Less than a week after WWE laid off over 100 employees, a wave of talent releases began on September 21. As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, one of those affected by the talent cuts is former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, whose WWE career spanned over a decade.

Brooke, who has a background in bodybuilding, first signed to WWE in July 2013, later making her professional wrestling debut the following year alongside Sasha Banks in a tag team match against Alexa Bliss and Bayley during a "WWE NXT" live event. After two years on the "NXT" brand, Brooke ascended to WWE's main roster in 2016, where she soon aligned herself with "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. Brooke acted as Flair's protege until March 2017 when Brooke turned on the multi-time women's champion.

After departing from the "Titus Worldwide" stable in 2018, Brooke competed in various feuds against the members of WWE's women's division until late 2021, when she entered into the 24/7 Championship scene – a title she held 15 times. Upon the 2023 WWE Draft, Brooke was initially assigned to the "Raw" roster, but later relocated back to "NXT," where she cemented a student-teacher relationship with recent WWE signee Kelani Jordan. Brooke's last WWE match took place on the September 12 episode of "NXT" in a losing effort to Lyra Valkyria.