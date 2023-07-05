Kelani Jordan Wins Singles Debut On WWE NXT

A former protégé has now seemingly become a master in WWE. During Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke took a step back from in-ring competition to accompany her new ally Kelani Jordan to her first singles match on "NXT" television. Jordan previously wrestled on several editions of "NXT Level Up" and "NXT" live events before making her way up to "NXT" for a battle royal last month.

Now, it was time to showcase herself in the singles spotlight. For her "NXT" singles debut, Jordan took on former Diamond Mine member Tatum Paxley. After a brief back-and-forth sequence, Paxley appeared to be setting up Jordan for a suplex. That plan was quickly countered, though, as Jordan nailed Paxley with a twisting stunner and secured the pinfall.

Brooke joined Jordan in the ring for a victory celebration until they were cut off by Corda Jade, who sarcastically congratulated Jordan on her win. She then issued a warning to Jordan. "A friend of Dana Brooke is an enemy of mine. I don't need friends. I don't need mentors, and I certainly don't need any of you," Jade said, referring to the live audience.

Before Jade could continue, Jordan interjected and challenged the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion to face her in a match. Despite Jade's subsequent retreat, WWE later announced that Jordan and Jade will go one-on-one on next week's episode of "NXT."

Jordan first signed with WWE in August 2022 after completing a round of tryouts in Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of SummerSlam. Jordan — real name Lea Mitchell –- is a former gymnast from Michigan State University.