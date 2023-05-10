Michigan State Gymnast Lea Mitchell To Debut As Kelani Jordan On WWE NXT Level Up

Former Michigan State gymnast Lea Mitchell is set to make her televised in-ring debut on "WWE NXT: Level Up" this Friday. Mitchell will perform in a match for the first time on WWE programming using the ring name Kelani Jordan. She is set to go one-on-one with Wendy Choo in a bout taped after last night's episode of "WWE NXT" at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Mitchell was offered a WWE contract in August 2022 following a successful tryout in Nashville, Tennessee ahead of SummerSlam.