Backstage Report On Future Of Trinity Fatu, Formerly Naomi In WWE

Ever since joining Impact Wrestling/TNA Wrestling in April 2022, it's been all sunshine and roses for Trinity, who is currently entering her sixth month as Knockouts Champion. It may also be her last month as champion, however, as Trinity appears to be contemplating a career move back to her old stomping grounds.

Fightful Select reports that Trinity's contract with Impact/TNA is set to expire in the not-so-distant future and that the Knockouts Champion will be finishing up with the promotion. It's unclear if Trinity's last date will be the upcoming Hard to Kill PPV, where the promotion will officially rebrand back to TNA, or if she will continue to work through the end of the month.

As for what Trinity's next move will be, those within WWE expect that she will return to the company, where she worked for over a decade under the name Naomi. One person within WWE believes a deal is so close that something drastic would have to occur to prevent Trinity from re-signing, though they pointed out that anything could happen in the current free agency market. WWE had previously sought to bring Trinity back last year but was prevented due to an unofficial hiring freeze. The move isn't a surprise to those in TNA, who have long thought Trinity would return to WWE when her contract expired.

Trinity's departure from WWE came under controversial circumstances, after she and then WWE Women's Tag Team Title partner Mercedes Mone, then Sasha Banks, walked out of the promotion in May 2022 after disagreements with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. While Trinity's return to WWE is expected, the same cannot be said for Mone, who has broken off talks with WWE and is expected to sign with AEW.