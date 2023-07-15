Trinity Taps Out Deonna Purrazzo, Wins Knockouts Championship At Impact Slammiversary

After a hard-fought match at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary, Trinity made Deonna Purrazzo tap out to win the Knockouts Championship. Purrazzo won the title three months ago at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view, which came just a couple of weeks before Trinity's Impact debut.

Trinity debuted in Impact Wrestling on the promotions May 4 episode, which was taped on April 29. Since debuting in the promotion, Trinity has remained undefeated in all competition. So far she has faced the likes of Gisele Shaw, KiLynn King, and Jai Vidal.

Her win over Purrazzo marks the first championship gold Trinity has held since she, alongside Mercedes Mone, walked out WWE and was subsequently stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Mone has also found championship success since departing WWE, having won the IWGP Women's Championship. She is currently out of action with an injury, but she was reportedly in attendance for Slammiversary tonight in support of Trinity.