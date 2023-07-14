Mercedes Mone Reportedly Expected To Be In Attendance For Impact Slammiversary PPV

Since leaving WWE in 2022, Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE) has wrestled five times. Unfortunately, that fifth match, which saw Willow Nightengale win and become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion, left Moné injured. But according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Moné is expected to be in attendance for Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view Saturday night in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Impact is where Moné's longtime friend and former tag team partner Trinity (formerly Naomi in WWE) now performs. They left WWE together in 2022. On Saturday night, Trinity will get her first crack at championship gold with the promotion when she challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship.

PWInsider noted that Moné is expected to be there to support Trinity, with the belief being she is unlikely to appear on camera. Since debuting with Impact in April, Trinity has won all six of her matches, even teaming with Purrazzo on two occasions.

Trinity and the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together shortly before deciding they'd had enough of their creative direction (or lack thereof) in the company. Independently, they've both captured singles championship gold on multiple occasions and have continued on their own successful paths. Notably, Trinity was in attendance when Moné made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling in-ring debut at NJPW Battle in the Valley this past February.