NJPW Battle In The Valley 2023 Live Coverage (2/18): Mercedes Mone Debut, Okada Vs. Tanahashi For The IWGP World Heavyweight Title

New Japan Pro-Wrestling presents Battle in the Valley 2023 from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. The event will see Mercedes Mone – formerly Sasha Banks in WWE – make her in-ring debut for the promotion. The 31-year-old made her first appearance for the organization on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 last month by confronting and attacking IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. As a result, the pair will collide for the IWGP Women's Championship tonight in Mone's first match since May 2022.

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2022 card



* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

* KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone for the IWGP Women's Championship

* Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW match

* Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA for the NJPW for the Strong Openweight Championship

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Clark Connors for the NJPW World Television Championship

* The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Issacs) for the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship

* Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide in a Filthy Rules Fight

* Máscara Dorada, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Adrian Quest vs. Kushida, Volador Jr., Kevin Knight, and The DKC in an eight-man tag team match

Our live coverage will begin at 10 pm EST.