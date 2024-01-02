Update On Mercedes Mone's Possible Landing Place

More and more, it's looking like Mercedes Mone is bound for All Elite Wrestling, especially with the recent rumor that Mone's talks with WWE broke down over money.

Fightful Select is reporting that Mone and AEW are closer than ever to a deal, with sources saying that it will be a likely landing place for Mone, as the two parties are reportedly close to agreeing to terms, though noted that new signees like Will Ospreay and CM Punk did not have signed contracts until the day of their debuts. Mone is said to be seeking one of the highest-paid contracts in women's wrestling. Mone is said to still be in talks with WWE as well, but the two sides are reportedly still very far apart on their terms, granted recent WWE returnee CM Punk was in a similar situation before his return, with a lot of Punk's return put together only after news broke of the deal falling apart.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also speculated that Mone would likely be AEW-bound earlier on "Wrestling Observer Radio," along with former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.