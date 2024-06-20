Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For NXT Debut On The CW

Late last year, WWE announced that their development show, "WWE NXT," would be making the jump from USA Network to The CW Network. As the date of transfer looms over the heads of WWE's newest stars, PWInsider Elite has offered more information regarding the nature and magnitude of this broadcast home transfer.

Starting October 1 at 8pm Eastern, fans can expect to tune into an episode of "NXT" filmed not within the walls of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but "on the road in a major arena." "NXT's" debut episode on The CW is expected to be a high-profile event, with one internal source comparing it to the hallowed "NXT" Takeovers of the past in terms of significance to the overall brand. The reported spectacle comes from WWE's desire to impress The CW as the two companies begin working together.

There are several locations being discussed for the location of "NXT's" new network debut. As of writing, the most significant argument has been made for a Chicago-based show, as the Windy City is home to one of the Nexstar Media Group's headquarters — Nexstar Media Group is The CW's current owner, and the group that verified the "NXT" deal. However, it should be noted that the location for the October 1 episode of "NXT" is still in discussion, and may change in the coming months. There is also no announced special theme or premium live event planned in October for the developmental brand as of writing.

The shift in "NXT"'s broadcasting home comes from an earlier deal to move "WWE SmackDown" off of Fox and onto USA Network. Despite gaining the rights to WWE's Friday-based show, USA Network and parent company NBCU failed to outbid Netflix, who is slated to assume the broadcasting rights for "WWE Raw," and The CW.