Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss To Challenge For WWE Women's Tag Titles At Evolution 2025

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution.

Flair was shown talking to General Manager Nick Aldis during Friday's "WWE SmackDown" about her spot at the event, with Aldis making it clear that he had found a solution and had booked her and a partner in the upcoming three-way tag match against the Secret Her-vice, Michin, and B-Fab, with the winner going on to challenge for the tag titles at Evolution.

Flair briefly argued with Aldis as Bliss emerged to make it clear she had suggested the team-up, reasoning that they both want to win gold while neither is in the running for a singles title, to which Flair reluctantly agreed.

The match itself continued the narrative between Flair and Bliss where they attempt to one-up each other, emphasized in the closing stretch as Flair sought for a moonsault onto both Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

As she went up the ropes, she gave Bliss a mocking pat on the head, which the referee counted as a tag, delivering the moonsault as Chelsea Green got onto the apron. Flair leveled Green with a big boot, allowing Bliss to ascend and deliver Twisted Bliss to Niven and Fyre, securing the winning pinfall over the latter.

Flair and Bliss awkwardly hugged after the match before raising one another's hands in victory. Flair then gave Bliss a playful knock on the shoulder to indicate their budding partnership. They're now the number one contenders to the titles held by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, the latter standing in for the injured Liv Morgan.