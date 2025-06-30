Roxanne Perez Replaces Liv Morgan As WWE Women's Tag Champ, Will Defend At Evolution

Two weeks ago, Liv Morgan suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane. Instead of vacating the WWE Women's Tag Titles, Roxanne Perez will take her place — thanks to Finn Balor.

After winning the RAW Men's tag titles with JD McDonagh, Balor approached Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis with his idea. The "Raw" and "SmackDown" General Managers briefly conferred. They agreed to let Perez compete as Raquel Rodriguez's partner. The GMs said that the women must prove they can co-exist to them and the fans. To prove this, they will be defending the titles in a four-way match at "Evolution 2". A team from "Raw", "SmackDown", and "NXT" will compete against them.

Earlier in the night, IYO SKY challenged Rhea Ripley to a match at "Evolution 2" and put her Women's World Championship at the line. The only other match confirmed for the all women's show is Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace.