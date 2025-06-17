WWE Raw Match Called Off After Liv Morgan Appears To Suffer Legitimate Injury

Liv Morgan appeared to suffer a legitimate injury during "WWE Raw."

Morgan was wrestling Kairi Sane in an otherwise routine singles match on Monday, but the bout was called off after just minutes of action after Morgan rolled out of the ring clutching her right arm, having landed stiffly from a single-leg take-down. The referee held Sane back from following her opponent outside of the ring, and the cameras endeavored to keep Morgan out of frame while she was being seen to by medical officials on the floor, while commentary analyzed footage of the spot and speculated that she may have injured either her shoulder or elbow on the landing.

During the first commercial break, the match was called off, with Morgan declared unable to compete and Sane announced the winner by forfeit. Sane celebrated in the ring with a forward roll as Morgan was taken to the back by officials. Moments later, Michael Cole addressed the injury and said that it was believed Morgan had sustained a dislocated shoulder. Though no further specifics have been given at the time of writing.

Morgan is one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, having captured the titles back in April during the "Raw" after WrestleMania 41. She had appeared earlier in the show to continue her feud with Women's World Champion IYO SKY, one week after dropping Nikki Bella in the ring upon her return to the company.