Nikki Bella Returns To WWE Raw, Gets Dropped By Liv Morgan After IYO SKY Tease

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that "Evolution 2" would be taking place on July 13. Five weeks before the show, no matches have been announced. Backstage on "Raw", Nikki Bella introduced herself to Women's World Champion, IYO SKY. She told her that she was a fan of her work and seemed to be teasing a match between the two.

Bella made her way to the ring and reflected on main eventing the first all women's PLE back in 2018. She put over the current women's locker room and said the women that came before them were proud of them. Liv Morgan came to the ring, yelling about how Bella needed to put respect on her name. She declared that if they had been wrestling at the same time, she would've beaten Bella and taken her title.

Morgan antagonized the former champion when she said, "I have everything you don't. I have respect. I have a championship and I have a man." Bella said she wasn't sure Morgan's man was hers or Roxanne Perez. She asked her to congratulate Perez on taking her spot in the "Queen of the Ring" tournament and her man. After telling Bella that all she'll ever be is a "reality show diva", Bella started to get back in the ring. Morgan immediately took her down with an Ob-LIV-ion.