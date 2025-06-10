Roxanne Perez Wins WWE Raw Four-Way To Advance In Queen Of The Ring Tournament

On "WWE Raw", the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament started with Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, and Roxanne Perez. Prior to the match, Perez told Morgan to stay out of each other's way.

It didn't take long for Ripley and Morgan to go at it. When Morgan was in trouble, it was Perez who saved her from Ripley's RipTide. They then double teamed Ripley with a Code Breaker-German Suplex combo. Sane attempted a crossbody, but was caught and they tossed her on top of Sane. Perez and Morgan continued working together throughout the match.

Ripley reversed the Ob-LIV-ion into a RipTide and as she went for the pin, Raquel Rodriguez appeared out of nowhere to pull Ripley out of the ring. As they brawled on the outside, Sane connected with an InSane Elbow from the top rope on both women. She went back to the top turnbuckle to connect with the InSane Elbow on Morgan. As she went for the pin, Perez snuck in a pin of her own to steal the win and advance in the tournament.

Backstage, Perez celebrated Judgment Day. Morgan walked in and everyone stood there awkwardly. Perez told Morgan that she was saving her from being pinned.