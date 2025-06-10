WWE Reveals Full Brackets For King & Queen Of The Ring 2025 Tournaments

WWE announced that the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments would be back during Money in the Bank on Saturday and the tournament kicked off on "WWE Raw" on Monday. In addition to the first two matches of the tournaments, WWE also revealed the full brackets that will culminate in the finals at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28. The winners will receive world championship opportunities at SummerSlam. The brackets feature four fatal four-way matches before a "Raw" star takes on a "WWE SmackDown" star in the semi-finals in a singles match.

Earlier in the night, Roxanne Perez advanced over Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley. On the same side of the bracket, Jade Cargill, Michin, Piper Niven, and Nia Jax will face off on "SmackDown." Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Candice LeRae are the "SmackDown" women's match on the other side of the bracket and for "Raw," a returning Asuka will take on Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez next week.

The men's first round match on Monday will see Sami Zayn, Penta, Bron Breakker, and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio face-off. On "SmackDown" on the same side of the bracket, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Aleister Black, and Carmelo Hayes will fight to move on. The other blue brand match on the opposite side included Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The red brand's match will feature Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and a mystery opponent.