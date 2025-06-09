WWE Raw Results 6/9 - World Heavyweight Title On The Line, First Round King & Queen Of The Ring Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 9, 2025, coming to you live from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona!

Jey Uso will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 as he defends against former titleholder GUNTHER. GUNTHER has made it clear over the course of the past several weeks that he would reinvoke his rematch clause to be next in line to receive a title shot, meeting Jey in a couple of verbal confrontations over the course of the past few weeks.

With WWE Night Of Champions rapidly approaching at the end of this month on June 28, the 2025 King and Queen Of The Ring Tournaments will be kicking off tonight. Roxanne Perez will be colliding with Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, and one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way First Round Queen Of The Ring Tournament Match, while Bron Breakker will be squaring off with Sami Zayn, Penta, and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way First Round King Of The Ring Tournament Match. Last year's King and Queen Of The Ring Tournaments were won by the aforementioned GUNTHER and Nia Jax respectively.

Additionally, Nikki Bella will be making her first appearance in WWE since competing in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble on February 1 with something on her mind to share. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will also be making an appearance on tonight's show after he and the aforementioned Paul came up short to the aforementioned Jey and Cody Rhodes at WWE Money In The Bank this past Saturday.