Becky Lynch Turns Heel On Lyra Valkyria After They Lose WWE Women's Tag Titles On Raw

As of writing, Becky Lynch's current run in the WWE and her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Lyra Valkyria have one thing in common: they both lasted under 24 hours.

Fresh champions Lynch and Valkyria defended their titles against The Judgement Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to open up Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," and while Lynch and Valkyria seemed to be a capable tag team, Morgan and Rodriguez's synergy won out. An upset loss became even more upsetting in the match's aftermath, where Lynch turned on her countrywoman and left her panting in the ring, broken and without a tag title.

The match began as a brawl, with Lynch and Morgan trading intense elbow strikes before Valkyria tagged herself in. Valkyria performed admirably against the similarly-sized Morgan, but quickly found herself at a disadvantage as Rodriguez entered the fray.

Rodriguez and Valkyria competed for a majority of the match, with Morgan and Lynch stepping in as occasional interference. Things unraveled for the tag team champions after Valkyria tweaked her knee coming down from a top-rope move. Rodriguez leveled Valkyria with a big boot, and after a failed Oblivion attempt earlier in the match, Morgan manage to land her finisher to take down the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Lynch, who had been downed on the outside by a falling Rodriguez, watched in shock as Morgan rolled out of the ring, the tag titles in hand.