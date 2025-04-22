WWE Raw Live Coverage 4/21 - Raw After WrestleMania, John Cena To Appear

Cena makes his entrance with the black gear and raises the title in the ring as an absolutely massive display of pyro goes off on the stage behind him.

Cena calls the ring announcer into the ring — he's replacing Alicia Taylor, who has the night off. Cena hands the announcer a prepared statement. The announcer says "My sincere apologies, I've been informed that my announcement has been deemed disrespectful." He then reads Cena's preferred, hyperbolic introduction, with a long list of accolades.

Cena raises the title and says that winners write history. He says the fans are not worthy. Addressing the fans, he says you think you can bully him on Friday and he's supposed to forgive you because he wins gold and you cheer? That's not how a functional relationship works. That's not how you treat a kid. You can show up in a good mood and he can still tell you to go to hell. You all owe him an apology and don't have the courage to do it. Cena says this has forever been the show that fans hijack, the show where fans take control. Cena says the fans have gone soft, they respond by chanting "we are sorry." Cena says they were saying "we aren't sorry." He then looks over the arena and says they're the sorriest lowlifes he's ever seen, they're all sorry. And here's the best part: you don't mean anything to him. Fans start an "a**hole" chant and Cena spreads his arms, welcoming it. Cena says they're idiots, he's taken your best shot for 25 years and always gotten back up. What makes you think you're going to be the crowd to crack him? You mean nothing to him, your noise means nothing. The only thing that means anything to all our lives is that: 36 dates, a graphic on the screen. Cena says he told them at the beginning of the year that there were 36 dates and then he's gone. Cena starts counting down all his appearances as the number on the screen ticks down, by the end it sits at 27.

Cena says those aren't matches, those are appearances. You say he can't wrestle, he doesn't have to. He just has to show up and do this. When that hits zero, the pro wrestling timeline stops cold. He is not stupid like you, he knows there will be another "Raw" and another champion, but the title held by Bruno Sammartino and Roman Reigns and CM Punk and Triple H and Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin comes home with Cena, the last real undisputed champion of WWE. Cena says getting this was the hard part, all he has to do now was play the fans like puppets. Cody Rhodes was our best chance, and you booed him and cheered him and now Cena says his name and it disgusts you. That's what's wrong with this. And that's why last night, Cody Rhodes was outshined, outclassed, out-wrestled, and destroyed. It's time for you to take a look in the mirror, and here's the truth: There is no one in WWE with the strength, the speed, the wisdom, and the ruthless aggression of John Cena. But unlike you, he has a heart, and he wants to do something nice for you. Cena says get out your cameras, you're going to want to remember this. Make sure to get a great picture, because the last real champ is here.

As Cena says the last few words, however, Randy Orton can be seen creeping up behind him, and after Cena finishes, Orton delivers an RKO from out of nowhere. Orton crouches over Cena, picks up the title, and smiles before raising it above his head and above a fallen Cena.