WWE Raw Live Coverage 4/21 - Raw After WrestleMania, John Cena To Appear
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 41, live from T-Mobile Arena! WWE is entering a new era with numerous new champion — how will the 4/21 Raw change the landscape? All we know so far is that new WWE Champion John Cena and new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso are set to appear, along with GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Lyra Valkyria.
What awaits us in the wake of WrestleMania 41? It's time to find out! They are recapping Mania, people are arriving, Paul Heyman is here, and we are live! And we are kicking things off with the new Undisputed WWE Champion!
John Cena addresses WWE
Cena makes his entrance with the black gear and raises the title in the ring as an absolutely massive display of pyro goes off on the stage behind him.
Cena calls the ring announcer into the ring — he's replacing Alicia Taylor, who has the night off. Cena hands the announcer a prepared statement. The announcer says "My sincere apologies, I've been informed that my announcement has been deemed disrespectful." He then reads Cena's preferred, hyperbolic introduction, with a long list of accolades.
Cena raises the title and says that winners write history. He says the fans are not worthy. Addressing the fans, he says you think you can bully him on Friday and he's supposed to forgive you because he wins gold and you cheer? That's not how a functional relationship works. That's not how you treat a kid. You can show up in a good mood and he can still tell you to go to hell. You all owe him an apology and don't have the courage to do it. Cena says this has forever been the show that fans hijack, the show where fans take control. Cena says the fans have gone soft, they respond by chanting "we are sorry." Cena says they were saying "we aren't sorry." He then looks over the arena and says they're the sorriest lowlifes he's ever seen, they're all sorry. And here's the best part: you don't mean anything to him. Fans start an "a**hole" chant and Cena spreads his arms, welcoming it. Cena says they're idiots, he's taken your best shot for 25 years and always gotten back up. What makes you think you're going to be the crowd to crack him? You mean nothing to him, your noise means nothing. The only thing that means anything to all our lives is that: 36 dates, a graphic on the screen. Cena says he told them at the beginning of the year that there were 36 dates and then he's gone. Cena starts counting down all his appearances as the number on the screen ticks down, by the end it sits at 27.
Cena says those aren't matches, those are appearances. You say he can't wrestle, he doesn't have to. He just has to show up and do this. When that hits zero, the pro wrestling timeline stops cold. He is not stupid like you, he knows there will be another "Raw" and another champion, but the title held by Bruno Sammartino and Roman Reigns and CM Punk and Triple H and Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin comes home with Cena, the last real undisputed champion of WWE. Cena says getting this was the hard part, all he has to do now was play the fans like puppets. Cody Rhodes was our best chance, and you booed him and cheered him and now Cena says his name and it disgusts you. That's what's wrong with this. And that's why last night, Cody Rhodes was outshined, outclassed, out-wrestled, and destroyed. It's time for you to take a look in the mirror, and here's the truth: There is no one in WWE with the strength, the speed, the wisdom, and the ruthless aggression of John Cena. But unlike you, he has a heart, and he wants to do something nice for you. Cena says get out your cameras, you're going to want to remember this. Make sure to get a great picture, because the last real champ is here.
As Cena says the last few words, however, Randy Orton can be seen creeping up behind him, and after Cena finishes, Orton delivers an RKO from out of nowhere. Orton crouches over Cena, picks up the title, and smiles before raising it above his head and above a fallen Cena.
WWE Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch
Commentary recaps what happened with Cena and Orton before going into a video package about Becky Lynch's return and subsequent capture of the women's tag titles alongside Lyra Valkyria. This leads to a title rematch, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come to the ring.
Liv Morgan starts the match quickly, throwing herself at Becky Lynch, delivering strikes, and taking her to the ground before going for the pin. Lynch kicks out and fights to her feet, they exchange punches and Lynch hits a kick to the gut. Lyra with the blind tag and she and Lynch deliver a double hip toss to Morgan. Lyra whips Morgan into the corner and delivers kicks before dragging her out of the corner to hit more strikes. Raquel is now in the ring and tries to throw Valkyria, but throws her into Morgan accidentally. Morgan rolls out of the ring and Lyra takes Raquel out of the ring as well; both women hit stereo basement dropkicks as we go to commercial.
Back from break, Raquel is trying to control Lyra after working her over the entire commercial, but she hits a kick to the face and makes the hot tag to Lynch. Liv tags in but Becky takes her down with clotheslines and kicks. Lynch hits a running forearm to Liv in the corner; Raquel runs in but Becky throws her into Morgan, then kicks both of them and hits the Becks-ploder on Morgan for a two count.
Lynch winds up her arm and sets up for the Manhandle Slam, Liv reverses into a pin, Becky also reverses into a pin, Morgan fights out it and goes for Oblivion but Becky counters into the Manhandle Slam! Lynch makes the pin but Rodriguez breaks it up, then makes the tag. Lynch with a jawbreaker but Raquel with a boot. Raquel climbs to the top rope but Lynch intercepts her and climbs up for a superplex. And now Valkyria is climbing up as well, but Morgan hits a sunset powerbomb on Lynch. Lyra goes for a sunset powerbomb but Raquel drives her down to the mat with a huge powerbomb off the top rope. Rodriguez gets her arm over for the cover, but Valkyria kicks out at two.
The crowd is chanting "this is awesome." Raquel drags Lyra to her feet, then tries to get her up for something but Lyra counters with a dropkick, driving Raquel into the corner. Lyra tries to get Raquel up for Nightwing but can't do it, she leaps at Raquel and gets caught but turns it into a tornado DDT. Now Lyra does get Raquel up for the Nightwing, but Morgan buts Raquel's foot on the bottom rope. Lynch jumps Morgan but Morgan sends her into the ring post; Lyra wipes out Morgan with a dive but gets booted in the face, Raquel covers but gets two. Raquel tries to powerbomb Morgan into Lyra, but Lyra gets her knees up. Lyra sends Raquel out of the ring, then counters Oblivion. Lyra gets Morgan up for the Nightwing but Raquel tries to break it up. Lynch interferes but Raquel drops her on the outside with a kick. Lyra knocks Raquel off the apron, but that gives Liv the opening to hit Oblivion and pin Valkyria, getting the pinfall and the win!
Winners and new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
Lyra and Becky hug after the match, but suddenly Lynch hits Lyra with a clothesline! Lynch yells insults at a fallen Valkyria and starts to leave the ring, but then returns to drop Lyra with more punches. Again Becky leaves the ring, but then gets back in and hits Valkyria with two consecutive Manhandle Slams. The crowd is chanting "one more time," Becky gets Lyra back up and hits another Manhandle Slam on Lyra before finally leaving the ring as the crowd chants her name.