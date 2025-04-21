Becky Lynch Returns At WWE WrestleMania 41, Replaces Bayley & Wins Women's Tag Titles

Becky Lynch is back.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria was left without a partner after Bayley was taken out by Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan ahead of their WrestleMania 41 match. Come Sunday, Valkyria was backed up by former Women's World Champion Lynch.

Lynch and Valkyria were a dynamic duo who were able to pick up the win against Morgan and Rodriguez, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in the process. The win marks Becky's second reign with the Women's Tag Titles, and also makes Lyra a double champion, an accolade that former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch knows all too well.

Lynch took a leave of absence from WWE last year, after her contract expired in June, but reportedly re-signed around the time WWE debuted on Netflix in January. Despite re-signing, Lynch had remained away from programming until Bayley's injury re-ignited speculation. Lynch had already been spotted multiple times in Las Vegas but very little was made of her attendance, as many had assumed "The Man" was there in support of her husband, Seth Rollins, who won the main event of night 1.