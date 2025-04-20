Becky Lynch Spotted Backstage Seemingly Celebrating Seth Rollins' WWE WrestleMania Win

It appears as though Becky Lynch was backstage and celebrating her husband Seth Rollins' victory in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday.

Rollins unraveled a master plan to close the show against arch-rivals Roman Reigns and CM Punk, with Paul Heyman officially cornering Punk for the night and conflicted between him and his "Tribal Chief." Heyman appeared to betray Reigns, handing Punk a steel chair before delivering a low blow from behind to give Reigns the victory.

Only, he would then repeat the process with Reigns before handing the chair to Rollins, allowing "The Visionary" to clatter Reigns with a chair and steal the victory – 10 years from his "Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31.

In those 10 years, Rollins married fellow WrestleMania main eventer and multi-time WWE World Champion Becky Lynch, who herself has not been seen in WWE since May last year. She was notably present alongside her husband at this weekend's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and she would also post a video of herself sitting at Gorilla Position and celebrating following Rollins' victory in the main event.

Lynch's proximity to this weekend has only added fuel to the fire of speculation over her return to the company. Her deal with the company expired last year and for some time it hasn't been certain when or if she planned to return to the sport. After Bayley was pulled from Sunday's event with Lyra Valkyria tasked to find a new partner for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship challenge, there is an opening for Lynch to make that return – as was even teased by Big E reacting to the news.