Seth Rollins Beats CM Punk & Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania After Paul Heyman Turns

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been the advocate for both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. This fact was a central pillar of the Triple Threat Match that main evented night 1 of WrestleMania 41, but by the end of the night, both men were betrayed by "The Wiseman."

Seth Rollins defeated Reigns and Rollins in the main event on Saturday, hitting Reigns with a chair, as he did 10 years ago to break up The Shield, and a Stomp to get the pinfall. After a blistering exchange of moves, Heyman first betrayed CM Punk, feigning to give him a steel chair before low-blowing him. He then gave the chair to Reigns, who thoroughly pummeled Punk. Then, just as Reigns was turning his attention to Rollins, Heyman delivered another low-blow, leveling Reigns and opening up Rollins for the win.

The match marked CM Punk's first WrestleMania main event. Heyman's allyship helped Punk achieve the feat, but it was that same man who cost him the match. While Reigns was just in last year's main event, Rollins also main evented, albeit on night 1 of WrestleMania 40, where he teamed with Cody Rhodes in a losing effort against Reigns and The Rock.