WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Results 4/20 - Undisputed WWE Championship On The Line, Sin City Street Fight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two on April 20, 2025, coming to you live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

John Cena looks to become a 17 time World Champion tonight when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in what will be the latter's first defense on programming since retaining against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble on February 1. Cena shocked both Rhodes and the WWE Universe when he betrayed Rhodes after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1 to reveal a secret alliance that he had formed with The Rock. Although Rhodes initially tried talking some sense into Cena by reminding him of who he used to be, Cena refused to listen and Rhodes has since made it clear that he wants retribution for both himself and fans.

IYO SKY will be putting the WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match. While Belair initially secured the chance to challenge SKY at WrestleMania by emerging victorious in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match, Ripley made it clear that she would stop at nothing to regain the Women's World Championship after losing it to SKY on the March 3 episode of "WWE Raw". This led to a number of explosive verbal and physical confrontations between the three women, including on the March 31 edition of "Raw" when Belair threw out a title match between SKY and Ripley after disqualifying both women for each getting into a physical altercation with her.

Bron Breakker will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match. While Balor has made it clear over the past few weeks that he wants a shot at Breakker's title, his Judgment Day stablemate Dominik has also wanted one of his own with some encouragement from Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, Penta has encountered Dominik, Balor, and Breakker in a series of singles and tag team matches over the course of the past few weeks as he has also been vying for a shot at Breakker's title.

Speaking of Morgan, she will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she and Raquel Rodriguez put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against former multi time Women's Champion Bayley and Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Bayley and Valkyria defeated Pure Fusion Collective, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Michin and B-Fab, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, and Alba Fyre and Piper Niven in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match on the April 11 edition of "WWE SmackDown".

Damian Priest will be going head-to-head with rival Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight. The two men have become no strangers with one another, with Priest having sent McIntyre through the windshield a few weeks ago and later coming face-to-face in a verbal confrontation that turned physical on April 11.

Logan Paul will be competing in his first match since coming up short in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber on March 1 as he squares off with AJ Styles. Styles has called out Paul over the past few weeks in a handful of verbal altercations between the two, and Paul later agreed to face Styles on the condition that it be at WrestleMania.

Additionally, Randy Orton will be holding an open challenge tonight after issuing it on Friday's edition of "SmackDown" to anyone who wanted to answer that has a pair of wrestling trunks and boots.