WWE's Rhea Ripley Talks Online Negativity Toward Stinkface Spot, Unhinged Fan Behavior

In March 2024, Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax broke the internet as footage from their match at a WWE house show went viral thanks to Ripley giving Jax a Stinkface in the corner. The clip circulated all over social media, garnering millions of views from fans around the world, with many of said fans commenting on how they wanted to be in Jax's position. Ripley was asked about this spot during a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, where she revealed that the spot was actually Nia's idea.

"I mean it was going to be big but that s**t exploded, like it wasn't even my idea...it was Nia's idea guys. She's like 'yeah, and then you stink face me,' I'm like '...bet, okay, if you want,'" Ripley said, revealing that she wanted to pull her gear up higher in the same way Rikishi used to during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. However, for all of the love the spot garnered, Ripley received a lot of hate over the clip by people believing she was giving women's wrestling a bad reputation, but that didn't seem to phase the former WWE Women's World Champion.

"It still pops up on my Twitter. It's wild, I got so much publicity off that, but I also got so much negativity, and I was like 'guys you need to calm down.' People just like saying that I'm taking the women's division back 20 years, and I'm like 'that's not what's happening.' It's a fun moment, and it's a house show, am I not allowed to have fun? If it was anyone else you'd be supporting it. I feel like people love to hate Rhea Ripley, and you know the more you talk about me, the more you're acting like a fan, so continue talking...and it wasn't even my idea, like Nia wanted to take my ass to her face."