WWE's Rhea Ripley Shares Honeymoon Photos With Buddy Matthews Following AEW Grand Slam

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and AEW's Buddy Matthews are finally celebrating their honeymoon after their summer 2024 nuptials following AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday. Ripley took to Instagram to share photos of their adventures thus far, and even mentioned Matthews' reported rolled ankle he sustained before his match with Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

"Ain't no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence!" Ripley captioned the carousel of photos, alongside a heart and sunshine emoji. The photos feature multiple selfies of the couple, including one of Matthews flexing in a mirror while using a crutch under his right arm, though he's seen without it in other pictures.

Ripley is presumably not on "WWE Raw" on Monday due to the couple's honeymoon celebrations, but Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will continue, as the winner will face her for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Monday's match will see Roxanne Perez take on Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley's nemesis Liv Morgan, as well as a recently-returned Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair, have already qualified for the match.

Matthews is fresh off his loss to Okada after failing to capture the Continental Championship in his home country. Prior to the loss, Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart unveiled their new Hounds of Hell stable following the departure of Malakai Black, ending their run as the House of Black. All three have been on the receiving ends of positive promos from other stars in the company, like Will Ospreay, telling them it's only a matter of time now before good things come to them.