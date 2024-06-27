Former WWE Women's Champ Rhea Ripley Marries Former AEW Trios Champ Buddy Matthews

WWE star Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews have announced that they have gotten married.

Ripley posted a photo of the two kissing on social media, revealing that the couple got married on June 23, 2024. "Til death. 🖤 23.06.24," said Ripley's comment along with the photo.

The Australian couple started dating in 2022 and got engaged last year. A recent report revealed that Matthews was written off AEW television on the June 15 edition of "AEW Collision" so that he could return back to Australia to spend time with his family. On the show, Matthews was attacked backstage by The Patriarchy to write him off television.

Ripley recently discussed her relationship with Matthews, stating that the couple are happy about each others' success in their respective pro wrestling companies. She added that Matthews isn't threatened by her top position in WWE and that the AEW star is comfortable with what she's doing. Ripley has been sidelined from WWE since April and had to relinquish her WWE Women's World Championship after suffering a legitimate shoulder injury. As per a recent report, The Judgment Day member could potentially return to WWE at SummerSlam, which is set to take place on August 3.

Following her hiatus from WWE, Ripley's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, has been in an ongoing romantic storyline with Liv Morgan, the current Women's World Champion, who was also the reason for Ripley's injury.