Backstage Update On Buddy Murphy's AEW Status Following TV Write-Off On Collision

Former AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews gave fans a scare on the June 15 edition of "AEW Collision," when he looked to have suffered a knee injury during the House of Black's main event match against the Bang Bang Gang. Matthews looked to be in serious pain following a meteora and had to be helped to the backstage area, leaving Brody King and Malakai Black to fend for themselves against the current AEW World Trios Champions. To make matters worse, Matthews was seen laid out backstage following the match, with The Patriarchy standing over him in a segment that appeared to be writing Matthew off TV.

According a report from PWInsider Elite, however, Matthews was actually completely fine after the match on "Collision," and his selling was simply part of the storyline. PWI says AEW wrote Matthews off TV because he's set to take some time off to travel back to Australia with his fiancé, WWE star Rhea Ripley, for a family occasion. As of this writing, there has been no word on when Matthews will return, meaning the House of Black will have a man disadvantage against The Patriarchy unless they find a replacement.

The House of Black and The Patriarchy have both been linked by a common enemy over the past few months in the form of Adam Copeland, with the former TNT Champion holding victories over Christian Cage and all three members of the House of Black in 2024. What Cage has planned for the House remains to be seen, but he did declare The Patriarchy's intent to capture trios gold earlier on the same "Collision" broadcast.

