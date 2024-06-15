AEW Collision Live Results 6/15/24: One Year Anniversary Show Celebration

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on 6/15/24 coming to you from the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio!

Following "The Buy In", Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa are 1-1. They will have a rubber match with a stipulation: no disqualifications.

Advertisement

Shane Taylor Promotion and Top Flight and Action Andretti have been at odds for weeks. Lee Moriarty will take on Dante Martin in a TNT Championship Qualifying Match. Due to the tensions between groups, everyone is banned from ringside.

"Collision" cornerstones, The House of Black will take on the "Collision Cowboys", Juice Robinson and The Gunns. The Bang Bang Gang challenged HOB on "Dynamite".

More "Collision" originals will be in action. Blackpool Combat Club is at full force. They'll look to do what they do best against new NJPW IWGP tag team champions, TMDK (Shane Haste & Mickey Nicholls), Lio Rush, and Rocky Romero. Romero is coming off of a loss to Shota Umino on "Rampage".

In case you missed it, it's Forbidden Door season. "The Mad Scientist" Hechicero is making his return to AEW to face "The Peacock" Dalton Castle.

Advertisement

We'll hear from The Acclaimed, who have some words for The EVPs ahead of their Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match next week on "Dynamite". Sunday is Father's Day and it's the perfect way to celebrate is with Christian Cage's Father's Day special.