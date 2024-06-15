AEW Rampage Live Results 6/14/24: The Forbidden Door Is Open

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Rampage" on 6/14/24 from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

It's Forbidden Door season, which means anyone can show up. NJPW's Shota Umino is doing just that when he takes on Rocky Romero. Romero has ties to AEW, NJPW, ROH, and CMLL.

"Timeless" Toni Storm will be facing off against Alex Windsor. Windsor has been making a name for herself in the UK, Europe, and Japan. She had her first AEW match last month when she teamed up with Anna Jay against Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. She also wrestled on ROH at the end of May.

Cage of Agony looks to continue their dominance and will be in action. Satnam Singh scored a victory on "Rampage" two weeks ago over "Pretty" Peter Avalon. He'll be trying to keep his winning streak going.