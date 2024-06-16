HOB's Buddy Matthews Helped To The Back, Attacked By The Patriarchy On AEW

Saturday marked the one year anniversary of "AEW Collision," and to celebrate, the Bang Bang Gang (aka "The Collision Cowboys") faced off against fellow "Collision" regulars The House of Black in the main event. Late in the match, Buddy Matthews appeared to hurt his knee performing a Meteora on Juice Robinson. As the show was coming back from picture-in-picture, Matthews was helped to the back. Brody King and Malakai Black continued the match in a 3-on-2 situation and were able to get the win, thanks to some timely interference from PAC.

Advertisement

After the match, a video of The Patriarchy began to play. Christian Cage congratulated House of Black on becoming No. 1 contenders for the Unified World Trios Championship, but said "there's only one problem, you're not a trio anymore." The camera panned down to show a chair in Cage's hand and Matthews laid out on another chair, seemingly the victim of a Con-Chair-To. Earlier in the evening, Cage had teased The Patriarchy themselves chasing the trios titles. Whether Matthews' injury is legitimate and how bad it might be if so, is unknown as of this writing, but the segment certainly seemed designed to write Matthews off AEW programming.