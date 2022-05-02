It appears RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews are in a relationship.

As seen below, Ripley seemingly confirmed via Twitter on Sunday that she is presently dating the fellow Australian wrestler.

The Nightmare’s confirmation came after a fan on Twitter wondered what Matthews has that she doesn’t. In response, Ripley simply stated: “Me.”

Matthews regular appears on Ripley’s Twitch streams, and the two wrestlers often post videos of them working out together on social media. In recent weeks, Ripley has shared several videos of herself and Matthews being intimate, which fueled speculation among fans.

On last week’s RAW, Ripley explained her decision to turn on Liv Morgan in a backstage interview, which led to a scuffle between the two women. Although not confirmed, the two former tag partners are expected to face off at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Matthews, Malakai Black and Brody King of The House of Black furthered their rivalry with Penta Oscuro, PAC and the returning Rey Fenix of Death Triangle on last week’s Dynamite. A Trios Match pitting the two stables against each other is likely to take place soon.

Rhea Ripley was previously in a relationship with indie wrestler Demetri ‘Action’ Jackson. Meanwhile, Buddy Matthews was once engaged to Alexa Bliss.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts