RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley shared a video via Instagram Stories Thursday which shows her training in the gym with AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The two Australian wrestlers are said to be good friends, and Matthews regular appears on Ripley’s Twitch streams.

Earlier this week on RAW, Ripley finally turned on Liv Morgan, after teasing a character change for several weeks. The heel turn could potentially lead to Ripley aligning herself with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest. As noted earlier, Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa have been rumored to join Edge’s stable.

Meanwhile, Matthews has wrestled on TV on only two occasions since signing with AEW in late February. Both his TV outings were 6-Man Tag Matches featuring his House of Black stablemates, Malakai Black & Brody King. Matthews has yet to wrestle a singles match in AEW, on TV or any of the YouTube shows.

You can watch the video of Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews training below.

