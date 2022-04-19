Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW.

The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.

After the match, Ripley blamed Morgan for their loss before dishing out a Riptide on her former partner. While delivering a beatdown on Morgan, Ripley also broke out a sadistic smile.

In a backstage interview after her heel turn, Ripley said she doesn’t owe an explanation to anyone.

As noted earlier, Ripley has been rumored to join Edge’s stable on RAW. With Ripley turning heel, there’s a realistic possibility of The Nightmare aligning herself with the WWE Hall of Famer and Damian Priest.

Several WWE Hall of Famers have posted their reactions to Rhea Ripley’s heel turn, as seen below.

Liv 4 BRUTALITY… 😏 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 19, 2022

Oh Liv. 💔 — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 19, 2022

I’m rooting for a long, unapologetic, unmerciful @RheaRipley_WWE title run in the near future. https://t.co/FKxKj5hhkD — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 19, 2022

Got riptide to a different dimension. 😭🤑 https://t.co/Qwqw2z1r3z — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]