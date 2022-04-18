Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Kevin Owens will give a lie detector test to Ezekiel

* Double Commitment Ceremony for Akira Tozawa & Tamina Snuka and Reggie & WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, officiated by R-Truth

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defends against Theory

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]