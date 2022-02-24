As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling.

Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.

After his appearance, Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced the official signing of Buddy Mathews.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of company budget cuts. Since that point, he has popped in a variety of independent shows. Matthews competed against Kazuchika Okada for New Japan Pro Wrestling and was featured by MLW. Most recently, he was involved in the 2022 Battle Of Los Angeles tournament, reaching the semi-final stage.

