Buddy Matthews, f.k.a. Buddy Murphy in WWE, has reportedly been discussed to be the mystery third man in the House Of Black, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

AEW teased a new member for the House Of Black group on AEW Dynamite this week. During the show on Wednesday, there was a knock on the door during the segment between Malakai Black and Brody King.

King asked Malakai, “who are we waiting for,” to which he responded, “history.” This would add to the theory that Buddy Matthews will be that man, as he and Black feuded a lot during their WWE careers. The two men competed against each other several times on Monday Night Raw, putting together some fantastic matches.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was released from WWE on June 2, 2021 as part of company budget cuts. Since that point, he has popped in a variety of independent shows. Matthews competed against Kazuchika Okada for New Japan Pro Wrestling and was featured by MLW. Most recently, he was involved in the 2022 Battle Of Los Angeles tournament, reaching the semi-final stage.

Back in July Buddy Matthews spoke to Insight With Chris Van Vliet where he discussed Malakai Black. He claimed that WWE dropped the ball with the AEW star.

“It’s awesome that he gets to go over there,” Matthews said on Black joining AEW. “He’s going to do his thing and do what he wants to do, right? I feel like WWE dropped the ball with him. I’ve been in the ring with him, I know first hand how good he is. I’m excited for him. He didn’t tell me, he kept it pretty low-low. And I was talking to him the day he debuted and he didn’t tell me. Only good things for him in the future.”

