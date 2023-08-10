WWE's Rhea Ripley And AEW's Buddy Matthews Announce Engagement

Wedding bells are in the future for WWE and AEW's star-crossed lovers, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews.

The WWE Women's World Champion took to Instagram to say "1000x YES! Pure F*****g happiness!"

Ripley shared a photo of herself kissing her new fiancee on the cheek, while also showing off an engagement ring that appears to be a single-stone set on a black band, honoring the dark personalities that the respective Judgment Day and House of Black members have been famous for as of late. Despite Ripley's on-screen relationship with her "Papi" and Judgment Day compatriot Dominik Mysterio, she and Murphy have been together since at least 2022.

Ripley isn't the only champion in the forthcoming marriage, as Matthews is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Brody King and Malakai Black, having won the title in March of this year at AEW Revolution. Ripley won her title at WrestleMania 39.

Wrestling Inc. sends its congratulations to the happy couple on their news.