AEW's Buddy Matthews Injured At Grand Slam Australia

AEW's debut in Australia was a huge hit for the company as Grand Slam Australia had a number of memorable moments, as well as being a financial success having the third largest gate in company history. However, Buddy Matthews didn't have a great night on home soil as he not only lost to Kazuchika Okada in their AEW Continental Championship match, but it has been confirmed by PWInsider he suffered an ankle injury during the match.

Matthews himself has taken to social media (which has since been deleted) to confirm that he actually injured his ankle during his entrance, jumping off the top rope into the ring and landing awkwardly due to the ring padding being uneven. His wife, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, was also in attendance for the show and took a photo of herself and her husband after the show was over, with Matthews carrying a crutch to confirm his injury. Matthews was scheduled to be away from the ring in the immediate future due to being on his honeymoon with Ripley as two got married in June 2024, but now his absense could be a little longer depending on how severe his injury is.

2025 has seen a major shift in Matthews' career as the leader of the House of Black, Malakai Black, has since left AEW, leaving Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart behind. Matthews and King have since continued as the Hounds of Hell tag team, and Hart was last seen feuding with former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, with all three stars being on the receiving end of promos by the likes of Will Ospreay, Cope, and Hayter saying that they all have promising futures now that Black has left the company, and it's a matter of time before they all have gold around their waists.