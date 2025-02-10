Backstage Update On Malakai Black's AEW Contract Status

After months of speculation and conflicting reports, Malakai Black has officially become a free agent. According to PWInsider, his contract with AEW expired yesterday and he has been removed from the company's roster on its website. The former NXT Champion had signed with AEW in 2021 after being released by WWE, and found success being the leader of the House of Black as well as capturing the AEW World Trios Championships. Brody King, Julia Hart and Buddy Matthews, who are Black's former faction members, have now rebranded as the Hounds of Hell.

Rumors picked up about Black's status with the company last November after his match with Adam Cole on "AEW Dynamite," when he claimed on social media that he was not retiring or leaving. That said, it had been reported that Black's contract was set to expire, with uncertainty towards whether he would resign with AEW. Speculation resurfaced towards Black's potential exit with the company when Matthews battled Will Ospreay on "Dynamite" last month. The "Aerial Assassin" told Matthews he could see singles gold in his future, indicating that possible changes were forthcoming in the House of Black.

By late January, it seemed all but confirmed that Black had finished up with AEW, with PWinsider also reporting that there were no future plans to feature him on television. Dave Meltzer also claimed on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that some people within the company were glad Black was leaving.

Now that Black is a free agent, it's possible that he could be WWE bound, especially because Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over as Head of Creative since he was last with the company. The former AEW star was heavily pushed by Triple H in "WWE NXT," and always seemed to have a prominent role on television under his creative direction. Black may also want to reunite with his real life wife, Zelina Vega, who is still under contract in WWE.