AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/8 - Will Ospreay Faces Buddy Matthews, #1 Contenders Casino Gauntlet Match & More

Jon Moxley's next challenger for the AEW World Championship will be determined tonight, as a Casino Gauntlet Match is set to be held tonight with the winner receiving their shot during next week's "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special. Moxleys last defense came at Worlds End on December 28 when he retained against Orange Cassidy, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Jay White in a Four-Way Math.

While on the subject of Casino Gauntlet Matches, the first ever women's one will be taking place at Maximum Carnage. Before it does, however, Toni Storm will be colliding with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in a Three-Way Match. The winner will secure themselves the Number One Spot in next's week's bout.

Coming off his defeat against Kazuchika Okada in the Finals of the Continental Classic at Worlds End and being unable to dethrone him as AEW Continental Champion, Will Ospreay looks to redeem himself tonight as he goes one-on-one with House of Black's Buddy Matthews. Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley looks to bring another win back to the Hurt Syndicate after he and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Acclaimed during last week's "Dynamite" Fight For The Fallen special as he squares off with Mark Briscoe of The Conglomeration.

Additionally, Kenny Omega will be making an appearance on tonight's show following his victory over Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty this past Sunday. Jeff Jarrett also has something on his mind to share tonight after announcing his intentions of becoming a champion in 2025 last week, as does MJF coming off his successful defense of the "Dynamite" Diamond ring against Adam Cole at Worlds End.