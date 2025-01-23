Report: Malaki Black Officially Done With AEW, Cannot Appear At WWE Royal Rumble

The past couple of months have come with plenty of speculation about former AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black, known to WWE fans as Aleister Black and to independent fans as Tommy End. With rumors circulating that he had left, or was leaving the company, the creative surrounding his House of Black faction has been heavily implying Black himself is no longer a member, and now, according to PWInsider, Black is officially done with AEW.

PWI reported Thursday in their Elite section that AEW sources have indicated Black has finished up with the promotion, and there have been no discussions of a final appearance. For those wondering if a WWE return is in the works, PWI noted Black will not be a free agent in time to compete in next week's Royal Rumble event, but is said to be available sometime in February or March. Black is a former NXT Champion and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winner, though his time on WWE's main roster was cut short when he was released in 2021. His wife, Zelina Vega, is still currently employed with the company.

Black initially sparked rumors of his departure following an emotional display with Adam Cole following a match between the two — just Black's 15th AEW singles match, and only his third singles loss since joining the company a few weeks after his WWE release. The uncharacteristically sincere display between the wrestlers (who also worked together in "NXT") had many curious about Black's status. Despite Black's protestations, news eventually came out that his contract, which was originally believed to expire in 2027, was expiring this year, and that he was leaving.